Defendant's mental state delays SC death penalty trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A death penalty trial for a man charged with killing two South Carolina bank employees during a robbery is on hold.

A federal judge Friday delayed Brandon Council's trial at least through the weekend after defense attorneys asked for an evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent.

The attorneys said in court papers Council appeared to be unable to understand the charges against him or help his defense after prosecutors rested their case Thursday.

Authorities say Council killed a teller and manager at CresCom Bank in Conway in August 2017.

Council's lawyers say he is guilty, but they are fighting to keep him from facing the death penalty.

Prosecutors showed video of Council's confession. He cries and says he is sorry after learning the women he shot were dead.