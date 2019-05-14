https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Deaths-of-estranged-Racine-couple-likely-13843299.php
Deaths of estranged Racine couple likely murder-suicide
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say the deaths of two people in a Racine home are being investigated as a murder-suicide involving an estranged couple.
Officers responding to a reported shooting on Friday found the bodies of 34-year-old Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr. and 30-year-old Angelica Rios.
Two children inside the home were found safe.
