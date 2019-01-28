https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Death-of-elderly-Fargo-couple-investigated-13566588.php
Death of elderly Fargo couple investigated
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple.
Authorities say the man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a south Fargo residence Saturday. Police say they are not seeking any suspects in the shooting, meaning a case of murder-suicide is suspected.
The couple has not been identified.
