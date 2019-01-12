Davidson comeback overcomes VCU rally for a 64-57 win

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Luka Brajkovic added 14 points and Davidson rallied to beat Virginia Commonwealth 64-57 on Saturday.

Davidson (12-4) is off to a 3-0 start in Atlantic 10 play for the first time since joining the league in 2014-15. The Wildcats have won 19 of their last 20 at Belk Arena.

The Wildcats led 28-23 at halftime before Virginia Commonwealth erupted on a 24-7 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half for a 47-35 lead. Davidson then proceeded to outscore the Rams 29-10 the rest of the way.

De'Riante Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 4:10 left for a 55-48 VCU lead. KiShawn Pritchett's 3-pointer with 2½ minutes left tied it at 55, and Brajkovic's layup a minute later put the Wildcats up for good.

Marcus Evans led VCU (11-5, 2-1) with 16 points and Jenkins scored 10.