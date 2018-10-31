Daughters of N. Idaho embezzling suspect plead guilty

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The daughters of a northern Idaho woman facing federal wire fraud charges have each pleaded guilty to taking money that was supposed to help poor families find affordable housing.

Thirty-nine-year-old Amber Annette Hosking and 36-year-old Jessica Fay Barnes each pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in northern Idaho to conspiracy to commit a federal program theft.

Their mother, 64-year-old Lori Isenberg, is charged with stealing $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she was the executive director.

The Spokesman-Review reports that federal authorities say Hosking and Barnes each received about $16,000 for work they claimed to have performed for the housing coalition but didn't do.

Barnes and Hosking each face a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com