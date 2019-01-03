Danish train crash toll up to 8 after more bodies found

Rescue workers at the site of a train accident on Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, in Denmark, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. At least six people were killed and 16 others injured early Wednesday when a Danish passenger train apparently hit falling cargo from a passing freight train as it crossed a bridge linking central Denmark's islands. Police spokesman Lars Braemhoej said that while "we do not know precisely what caused the accident," one possible cause was that cargo from a passing freight train fell off and hit the passenger train. He added there was "considerable damage" on the passenger train. (Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) less Rescue workers at the site of a train accident on Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, in Denmark, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. At least six people were killed and 16 others injured early Wednesday when a Danish passenger ... more Photo: Tim K. Jensen, AP Photo: Tim K. Jensen, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Danish train crash toll up to 8 after more bodies found 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say two more bodies have been found in a train crash on a bridge, raising the death toll to eight in Denmark's deadliest railway accident in 30 years.

Police say three women and five men were killed in the Wednesday morning accident, and four of them have been identified. Sixteen others were injured.

Authorities are investigated if falling cargo from a freight train smashed into a high-speed train coming in the opposite direction on a bridge linking Denmark's central islands.

Police said Thursday the latest bodies were only found after the wreckage was pulled away from the crash site, because the damage "was so extensive it has hard to properly get into the most damaged area."

Divers also searched the seabed under the bridge overnight for train wreckage.