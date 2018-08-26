Dangerousness hearing set for man accused of shooting cops

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting two Falmouth police officers is set to appear in court.

Malik Koval is charged with shooting officers Ryan Moore and Donald DeMiranda in July. Both of them survived. Authorities say police returned fire, hitting Koval several times.

The Cape Cod Times reports that a dangerousness hearing for Koval has been set for Wednesday in the Falmouth District Court. The newspaper reports that the hearing was initially scheduled for Aug. 23 but was postponed because a new attorney was appointed to his case.

Koval pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in a Boston hospital in July. He's charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other offenses.