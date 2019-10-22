Damaged equipment stalls work at Louisiana logging operation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials are asking for help in identifying who vandalized equipment at a logging operation.

The state agriculture department says the destruction of two pieces of equipment at a logging site in Winn Parish has stalled work for a Natchitoches Parish logging business.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said in a statement Monday that the logger faces a $16,000 repair bill for the equipment.

The Winn Parish Sheriff's Office and the agriculture department's enforcement agents are seeking assistance from the public.

Strain's office says the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for damaging equipment at the logging site.