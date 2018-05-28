DUI crash sends 3 to hospital, shuts down Delaware highway

BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Police say a crash caused by driving under the influence sent three people to the hospital and temporarily shut down part of a highway snaking through popular Delaware beach towns.

News outlets cite a release from Delaware State Police that says 23-year-old James I. Windle was driving a pickup Sunday afternoon and crashed into a pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old man who had made a U-turn on Route 1. The crash caused both trucks to overturn, sending the vehicles into the marsh south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

Windle, his passenger and the other driver were treated for minor injuries.

Windle was charged with DUI and following too closely. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The southbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for approximately two hours.