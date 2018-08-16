DEA, other law enforcement agencies raid home, 2 pharmacies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies conducted raids at a West Virginia home and two pharmacies as part of an investigation into pharmacy practices.

DEA spokesman Kevin McWilliams told The Dominion Post on Tuesday that Bruceton Pharmacy, American RX Pharmacy and the Morgantown home have been searched. McWilliams says nobody was arrested.

The West Virginia Secretary of State says the pharmacies are owned by Scott Tingler. The home is owned by Tingler Rental Properties LLC, which Tingler also owns.

McWilliams says the investigation is ongoing and no more details would be available Tuesday.

