DC police seek man in child sex abuse at community center

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in the nation's capital are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a girl at a community center.

Citing a police report, WTOP-FM reports the girl was assaulted just after noon on Saturday at the Malcolm X Opportunity Center. A police statement released Wednesday says the man is being sought on a charge of first-degree child sex abuse.

The department released surveillance video of the suspect that shows him standing outside a building before walking into what appears to be direct sunlight, which obscures his face and desaturates his clothing. Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 30s to 40s who appears to be about 5-foot-2.

Police ask anyone with relevant information to contact authorities.

