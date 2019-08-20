DC man accused of threatening Middle Eastern eatery, Muslims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former elected official in Washington, D.C., is accused of threatening to shoot up a Middle Eastern restaurant and "the Muslims standing outside."

WTOP-FM reports former Georgetown Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Bill Starrels pleaded not guilty this month to attempted threats to do bodily harm. Court records say Starrels entered the hookah and shawarma business in May and complained about the noise coming from it.

The business's owner and two employees told police that Starrels then threatened to shoot the owner, customers and people outside. The owner says he previously has asked Starrels to not return to the restaurant because of his "harassing" behavior.

Starrels was the neighborhood commissioner from 2000 through 2017 when he lost an election. His attorney, Joseph Gonzalez, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com