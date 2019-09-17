DC Police: Officer wounded, armed man killed in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. police say an armed man was fatally shot and an officer was wounded during a gunfire exchange outside an apartment complex.

Police Chief Peter Newsham told news outlets that the deadly confrontation happened Monday night after officers responded to a report that shots had been fired inside an apartment.

The chief says the armed man came outside when officers arrived and began firing at them. He says officers returned fire and the man died at the scene. He says the officer's injuries aren't life-threatening, perhaps because of a protective vest.

Newsham says a second man was found critically wounded by a gunshot in the apartment.

The deceased armed man wasn't immediately named. The investigation is ongoing.