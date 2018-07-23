DA: Police justified in fatal shooting that paralyzed woman

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Three Colorado police officers involved in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman paralyzed from the neck down won't face prosecution.

KMGH-TV reports 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young wrote in a review of the shooting released Friday that Northglenn Police Officers Nathan Galluzzo, Zachery Schieferecke and Emil Czernicki "used a reasonable amount of force" when they fatally shot Jeremy Patscheck on Dec. 13.

The review says Patscheck was driving a stolen car when he allegedly spun his tires, moving toward Sgt. James Gardner.

Young says the officers feared Gardner would be struck by the vehicle.

Patscheck's girlfriend, Serina Minella, was paralyzed after being hit by one of the officers' bullets.

Young found that Minella was not a target in the shooting but was struck when the officers used justified force against Patscheck.

