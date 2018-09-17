Cuomo: Mayor accused of domestic violence must resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the mayor an upstate city to resign amid allegations that he physically abused his wife and daughter.

Cuomo issued a statement Sunday saying fellow Democrat Shawn Morse must resign as mayor of Cohoes (kuh-HOHZ'), just north of Albany.

His call for Morse's resignation came hours after the Times Union of Albany reported Sunday that the 51-year-old mayor has been accused of physically abusing his wife and younger daughter on multiple occasions.

Morse, who hasn't been charged, has denied the allegations. He says he won't resign before his term ends next year.

The allegations of abuse involving his now-16-year-old daughter have been investigated by child protective services.

Cuomo says state police have reopened an investigation into the allegations based on what the newspaper reported.