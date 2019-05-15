Criminal probe opened into veterans' agency mismanagement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A criminal investigation has been opened into mismanagement at the Indiana Department of Veterans' Affairs.

The Indianapolis Star reports the office of Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry confirmed the investigation Tuesday and the newspaper says three agency employees recently resigned following media reports about the department.

The resignations are part of a reorganization led by the agency's new director, Dennis Wimer, who has pledged to restore confidence. The newspaper says the resigning employees either approved or received grants or welfare benefits administered by the agency.

Indiana's inspector general earlier found mismanagement but insufficient evidence for criminal or ethics charges.

The agency's leader resigned in December after The Indianapolis Star and WRTV-TV questioned its administration of the Military Family Relief Fund, which is supported by fees from specialty veteran license plates.

