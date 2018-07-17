Court upholds conviction of mother in baby's death

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's high court has rejected a woman's appeal over her 13-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the death of her infant son.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed Tuesday the conviction of Troy resident Miranda Hopkins. Her lawyer didn't immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

A court in December found Hopkins drank shots of liquor and smoked marijuana on the night of her infant son's death.

Hopkins argued the court issued confusing jury instructions and should have suppressed her statements to officers.

Hopkins initially told police she "blacked out" and awoke to find her 7-week-old son cold and "beat to hell." She told police one of her two autistic sons may have caused the baby's injuries. The baby's cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.