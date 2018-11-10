Court rejects appeal of woman who gave heroin to girl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has ruled against a woman who was convicted of giving heroin to a 16-year-old girl.

The Herald-Dispatch reports , 38-year-old Michelle Kitchen was sentenced in 2016 to serve four to 20 years in prison. She received probation and was in a recovery program, but probation was revoked and her original sentence reinstated after she tested positive for morphine.

In her appeal, Kitchen's attorney argued she should have been given 60 days in jail instead.

The Supreme Court ruled the judge had the right to reinstate her sentence.

The investigation started in 2015, when a 16-year-old girl said Kitchen had given her heroin for a stomachache. The girl also said she was taught to inject the heroin when it was too wet to inhale.

