Court overturns police shooting protester's conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota appeals court has overturned the conviction of the only person who was tried for blocking a freeway during a protest of the police shooting of Philando Castile.

Jeffrey Berger argued that his conviction for misdemeanor public nuisance was unconstitutional. The three-judge appeals court agreed with his contention that the state failed to provide sufficient evidence that he "interfered with, obstructed or rendered danger for passage" on Interstate 94 in St. Paul in July 2016.

The Star Tribune reports the 77-year-old Minneapolis man was one of 44 people prosecuted by the City of St. Paul for protesting the police shooting of Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

Berger was the only one to go to trial. Forty-three others pleaded guilty.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com