Court overturns drug conviction on surveillance grounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In 2015, Colorado Springs police placed a camera atop a utility pole to monitor a suspected drug stash house over a three-month period.

Then they got a warrant to search the house, finding drugs that led to a 15-year sentence for the house’s resident. The problem is, they had no warrant to install or use the camera for such a lengthy period.

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that the extended surveillance violated Rafael Tafoya’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches, reversing his conviction and sending the case back to El Paso County court for retrial.

The three-judge ruling on Nov. 27 was unanimous. It was first reported by KRDO-TV.

The panel stressed that it was focusing on whether officers’ use of the camera, posted across the street from the suspect’s house and controlled remotely from a police station, was a warrantless or unreasonable search under the U.S. Constitution.

The judges cited ample federal and state case law in ruling yes. They took pains to note they weren’t saying at what point in time surveillance becomes a warrantless search.

They also noted that while security cameras designed to guard against crime have proliferated in parks, streets and elsewhere, the pole camera was “not a security camera by any stretch of the imagination.”

“Because the fruits of the police surveillance were used to obtain — and were critical to the acquisition of — the warrant to search Tafoya’s property, the trial court should ... have suppressed the evidence recovered from the search of the property,” the appeals court ruled.

That evidence consisted of 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of methamphetamine and a half-kilogram (1 pound) of cocaine. Tafoya was convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy.

"The camera could zoom in and out, it could pan the property and all of this could be done at the police headquarters without anyone getting up from their desk," said Tafoya’s attorney, Robert Borquez. "I mean this is Big Brother."

Colorado’s attorney general’s office is “continuing to consider our options in the case,” including a possible appeal of the ruling, said office spokesman Lawrence Pacheco.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a statement to KRDO essentially saying it supports the judicial process.

