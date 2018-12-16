Court orders new trial, citing questions in unrelated case

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of a shooting death in a park, saying Pennsylvania detectives had violated his rights while questioning him about an unrelated homicide in that state.

The high court ruled last week that an alleged comment by 30-year-old Laurie Wint was improperly allowed at his trial in the 2011 slaying of 19-year-old Kevin Miller in Camden. Wint argued he fired in self-defense.

Authorities said New Jersey detectives questioned Wint but left after he said he wanted to speak to a lawyer. The high court said later questioning by Pennsylvania detectives violated Wint's rights.

Wint was sentenced to 22 years in the New Jersey case, a term to start after a 12- to 25-year term in the Pennsylvania case.