Court document details moments before fatal police shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A newly filed court document is providing details about what happened in the moments before St. Paul police fatally shot a man earlier this month.

A search warrant application filed Tuesday by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says William "Billy" Hughes became angry and fired two or three gunshots into a bedroom wall before pointing his gun at his roommate's head Aug. 5. The Star Tribune says the roommate fled the room and called police.

The BCA has said Hughes was shot after police knocked on one of the apartment's doors and he came out another.

The document also says relatives told investigators Hughes had been suicidal over a terminal illness that limited his quality of life.

The BCA continues its investigation into the fatal shooting.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com