Court appearance for man accused in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing one man and wounding 2 other people late Friday night near the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, is scheduled for his first court appearance.

KOIN reports that Robert J. James Jr. was arrested Friday after a Portland police officer heard and saw the shooting. Markell Devon Jones, 44, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

James, 35, is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.