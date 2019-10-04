Couple whose baby ingested fentanyl avoids jail

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple whose infant son was treated for ingesting fentanyl has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

WMUR-TV reports a plea agreement for Kelly and Jonathan Bryant, of Salem, calls for the couple to stay out of trouble to avoid jail time and continue drug and alcohol counseling.

In September 2018, their son was brought to a hospital for fentanyl ingestion and was treated successfully. The couple had another son who was 4. The Division of Children, Youth and Families had custody of both children.

The family has since been reunited.

Their lawyer said an advocate for the children was appointed and was confident that this was a one-time event, and that the parents were well on their way to sobriety.