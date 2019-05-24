Couple wanted in Arizona homicide captured in New York

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple sought in connection with the death of an elderly man has been apprehended in New York state.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced that 55-year-old Blane Barksdale and 58-year-old Susan Barksdale were arrested without incident Friday morning in Henrietta, New York.

Both have been wanted since last month in Tucson on charges including first-degree murder.

U.S. Marshals officials say they received information indicating the Barksdales had fled to New York. They are in jail awaiting extradition.

Tucson authorities say a there was no sign of 72-yearo Frank Bligh when a fire and ensuing explosion erupted at his home last month.

His car was later found abandoned.

Investigators linked the arson to Blane Barksdale's nephew, who was subsequently arrested.

They then identified the couple as suspects.