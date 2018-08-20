Couple sues Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic diocese

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A couple claims in a lawsuit that a former top lay official in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic diocese emotionally and sexually abused the woman, and the diocese did not intervene.

The lawsuit was filed last week against the diocese and Troy Casteel, the diocese's former director of family ministry.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the couple, whose names aren't publicized in the lawsuit, say Casteel counseled them over marital issues from 2013 to 2017. The lawsuit alleges Casteel became involved with the wife, including going on trips alone with her, and eventually sexually abused the woman on diocesan property. The lawsuit also claims the diocese kept Casteel as director of family ministry despite knowing about the abuse.

A spokeswoman said on Monday the diocese couldn't comment because it hasn't been served with the lawsuit.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com