Couple pleads guilty to hauling 900 pounds of pot in RV

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Minnesota couple has pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges after Montana authorities said they found 960 pounds of marijuana in the couple's recreational vehicle.

Steven and Vicki Robinson of Milaca, Minnesota, face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison after pleading guilty before U.S. District Judge Susan Watters on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the couple was transporting the pot from California to Minnesota.

After being tipped off by a Minnesota drug task force, officers from the Montana Highway Patrol located the RV in a Walmart parking lot in Miles City and followed it to a casino, where the couple was arrested following a search of the vehicle.

The Robinsons were released pending sentencing in March.