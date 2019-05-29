Couple arrested on a weapons violation near Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County Sheriff's officials say a man and woman have been arrested on a weapons violation and aggravated assault in northern Arizona.

They say 23-year-old Ezekiel Valenzuela and 20-year-old Reyna Munoz also are facing charges of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and endangerment.

The two work in the town of Tusayan near the south entrance to Grand Canyon National Park.

Sheriff's officials received a report of a man pointing a gun at people at a Tusayan hotel with several shots fired outside but no injuries reported.

Witnesses say Valenzuela and Munoz had an altercation and bystanders attempted to intervene when Valenzuela pulled out a handgun and pointed it at hotel guests.

Munoz told authorities she fired the gun after taking it from Valenzuela, but wasn't aiming at anyone.