County magistrate arrested on DUI charge in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A county magistrate in West Virginia has been charged with driving under the influence.

News outlets cite a criminal complaint that says 57-year-old William Frank Holroyd was arrested Friday evening. The complaint says a Princeton patrolman saw the Mercer County magistrate's Jeep swerve and conducted a traffic stop.

The report say Holroyd acknowledged drinking "a couple of beers." After a battery of field sobriety tests, Holroyd was arrested and taken to the Princeton Police Department. A secondary chemical test of his blood there showed a blood alcohol content of 0.202.

He was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge and released on $1,500 bond. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.