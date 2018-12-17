County commissioner fined for campaign finance violations

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — The state Public Disclosure Commission has fined a Republican county commissioner in Forks for campaign finance violations.

The Peninsula Daily News reported Monday that Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was fined $600 for four violations.

Peach admitted he filed one contribution report late and three expenditure reports late, according to his Dec. 5 Statement of Understanding with the PDC.

The agency was preparing enforcement proceedings against Peach when he signed the agreement Dec. 5 and paid the fine.

The late contribution was a $20,000 personal loan he made to his campaign in May after he filed for the position.

Peach also filed three late PDC reports Sept. 19 that accounted for $10,970 in campaign expenditures.

Peach won re-election in November to the Port Angeles-West End District 3 position over Democrat Mike Doherty.

