Coroner: 16-year-old appears to have been beaten to death

QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) — A coroner says a preliminary autopsy shows a 16-year-old girl in east Mississippi appears to have died of blunt-force trauma "due to a beating."

Clarke County coroner Greg Fairchild tells the Clarion Ledger that the teen had cuts to her head, including the face, and multiple bruises to her body and neck. Fairchild says multiple old injuries suggested a pattern of abuse.

Fairchild says the state crime lab is investigating whether the teenager had a heart condition.

News outlets have not reported the girl's name.

Her parents, Allen Donta McGay and Shakeithia Deneice McGay, were charged last week with felony child abuse in her Oct. 31 death.

An employee at the Clarke County Sheriff's Department said Monday that records did not list an attorney's name for either of the McGays.