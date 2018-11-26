Cops: Man raped, strangled 87-year-old woman before theft

HUNTINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man broke into an 87-year-old Pennsylvania woman's house the day before Thanksgiving and forced her to show him where her valuables were before he raped her twice, strangled her and tried to set the house on fire.

The Evening Sun reports new details in the arrest of 48-year-old Kristopher Gartrell emerged in court documents filed Monday.

Gartrell was arrested Friday and charged with criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and arson, among other charges. He was taken to in Adams County prison with no bail.

A cleaning lady called police Wednesday when found the house in disarray.

Officers discovered Virginia Barbour's body wrapped in sheet under a bed.

Police say guns, $1,200 in coins and Barbour's car had been stolen.

A girlfriend led police to Gartrell, a registered sex offender in South Carolina who is on the state's "19 most wanted" list.

No attorney is listed.

