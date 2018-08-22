Cops: Gunman trying to kill ex-girlfriend fatally shoots man

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man seeking to kill his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant fatally shot a man who was sitting with the woman and several members of her family.

Monmouth County prosecutors say 40-year-old Miguel Leal Camara also tried to disarm a police officer during a struggle involving several people who tried to subdue him.

Prosecutors say Camara entered a restaurant in Long Branch around 3 p.m. Tuesday and walked over to a table where 45-year-old Marco Antonio Rosa Moreira was sitting. They say he then shot the Ocean Township man in the head and tried to kill his ex-girlfriend, who wasn't injured.

Authorities say the woman had a restraining order against Camara.

The 40-year-old Long Branch man faces numerous counts including murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Wednesday if Camara has retained an attorney.