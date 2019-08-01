Cop uses stun gun on Oklahoma woman who fled traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Body camera video shows a police officer using a stun gun on a 65-year-old Oklahoma woman after she allegedly kicked the officer who had tried to give her a ticket for a broken taillight.

The video shows her refusing to sign the $80 ticket. It also shows her refusing to exit her pickup truck and driving away when the Cashion, Oklahoma, officer tells her she's being arrested. After a pursuit, the video shows her kicking the officer as he tries to arrest her. That's when the officer uses the stun gun.

Kingfisher County records indicate Debra Hamil of Guthrie, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty July 17 to felony assault and battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.