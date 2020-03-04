Cop accused of stealing money during arrest, traffic stop

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer stole roughly $1,800 from two people during two different incidents last year, authorities said.

Lorenzo Brazzell Jr., 32, faces two counts of theft in office in an indictment handed up Tuesday by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. It wasn't clear Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

Brazzell, who joined the force in March 2017, has been suspended without pay.

The first incident happened June 16, during the arrest of a 31-year-old man. Brazzell searched the man and took $2,100 in cash from his pockets, authorities say, then took some larger bills and kept them.

On Aug. 14, another police officer stopped a vehicle following reports of shots fired. Brazell was not initially part of the traffic stop but soon drove up to the scene, authorities said. He entered the woman’s car under the guise of shutting it off so the car could be towed, but authorities say he found $360 in the vehicle and stole it.