Cook County police chiefs take swipe at state's attorney

CHICAGO (AP) — A group of suburban Cook County police chiefs say they have no confidence in State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

The North Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday cited the dismissal of charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in their announcement. However, they also attacked Foxx for her office's alleged failure to "hold offenders accountable."

Since taking office, Foxx has moved to deprioritize certain nonviolent crimes such as shoplifting, and halted prosecutions of people accused of driving on licenses suspended or revoked for failure to pay tolls or parking tickets.

Foxx fired back at the police chiefs, saying their stance is an excuse to justify their resistance to our prioritizing prosecutions for violent crime.

Foxx has faced heavy criticism since her office dismissed charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in Chicago. Foxx says she welcomes an outside review of how her office handled the case.