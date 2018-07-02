Conviction of ex-Kings player Voynov dismissed by LA judge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has dismissed a misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction against former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, a move that could clear a path for his return to the NHL.

A Los Angeles County judge granted Voynov's request on Monday, over the objection of prosecutors.

He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge after police said he punched, kicked and choked his wife in 2015. He served almost two months in jail and voluntarily agreed to return to Russia after he was taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials. Voynov was also suspended indefinitely by the league.

Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press that Voynov's status hasn't changed but he can now petition for reinstatement.

