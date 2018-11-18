Conviction, 75-year term in 2011 slayings overturned

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — A panel of appellate judges has overturned a conviction and 75-year sentence of a man convicted of shooting two men to death as they sat in a car outside a New Jersey apartment complex almost seven years ago.

NJ.com reports that the court ruled last week that a cellphone video used as evidence in the trial of 28-year-old James Harris was improperly obtained, and the defense should have sought a new trial after learning of a new defense witness.

Harris was convicted of the December 2011 slayings of 21-year-old Daquan Hines and 24-year-old Kevin Gould outside the Pine Ridge Apartments in Lindenwold in what prosecutors called a drug deal gone bad.

Prosecutors haven't said whether they plan to retry Harris, who before the decision wasn't eligible for parole until 2079.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com