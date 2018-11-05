Convicted sex offender held without bail

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A man who spent decades in prison for molesting children and whose move to Rhode Island sparked noisy protests outside his home has been held without bail after allegedly lying about where he lived on an application for a marriage license.

Richard Gardner pleaded not guilty Monday to two misdemeanors at his arraignment, and will remain in custody after a judge ruled him a danger to the community.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 19 to determine whether he violated probation.

Gardner was convicted of multiple child rapes in the 1980s in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He was released in October and moved to Providence.

His attorney said when Gardner applied for the marriage license, the only identification he had was his Massachusetts ID, which listed his mother's Massachusetts address.