Convicted rapist captured in Tennessee after escape
Published 8:33 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man added to its Top 10 Most Wanted list after a jail escape has been captured.
The agency said on Twitter that 37-year-old Joel Ernest Blanton was captured Monday evening in Warren County. The agency said earlier that Blanton escaped from the Van Bureau County Jail at about 1 a.m. Monday.
Blanton was found guilty April 17 of four counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was awaiting sentencing on Wednesday.
The TBI said federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together to locate Blanton.
