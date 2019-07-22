Convicted killer charged with cabbie assault after release

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a convicted killer assaulted a 77-year-old cab driver in St. Louis within hours of being released from prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old David Twine was taken into custody Saturday in Illinois on a felony robbery charge. He's accused of assaulting Earnest Greenlee on July 11 after he was released on parole in a suburban Chicago shooting death.

Greenlee is a Baptist preacher with a religious radio show. He said Twine unsuccessfully attempted to cash a check after he picked him up from a Greyhound bus station in downtown St. Louis. Greenlee said that when he told Twine he had another passenger to pick up and drove him to a gas station, Twine started hitting him.

No attorney is listed for Twine in online court records.

