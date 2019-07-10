Convicted Baltimore officer to pay $100K for beating teen

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal jury has ordered the former Baltimore police officer who was convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old handcuffed to a hospital gurney to pay the teen's family $100,000.

The Baltimore Sun reports a jury returned the verdict of the civil complaint against Duane Williams Jr. on Tuesday. Williams was already convicted of assault and misconduct in 2016 and sentenced to one year of home detention.

The complaint filed by the boy's mother, Latoya Coner, accuses Williams of beating the teen 10 to 15 times, causing him to lose hearing in his left ear.

A Department of Justice investigation says the teen was at a Baltimore hospital in 2015 for a mental health evaluation when Williams beat him.

Two other officers received probation for denying and not reporting the beating.