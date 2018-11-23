Convention bureau employee accused of embezzling millions

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The former finance director of the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau has been arrested on charges she embezzled $3.84 million from the agency.

Bridget Johnson, former director of finance for meetNKY, was arrested on Nov. 16.

In a statement released by meetNKY, board chairman Jack Brandt said that the board is "immensely disappointed."

The Kentucky Enquirer reports on Sept. 26 meetNKY's bank alerted the organization about suspicious electronic transfers.

Law enforcement officials believe that Johnson created fraudulent invoices on behalf of several bogus vendors and then paid more than $3 million to these vendors over the course of about 16 months.

Johnson is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000,000 or more, abuse of public trust greater than $100,000 and unlawful access to computer first degree.

___

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com