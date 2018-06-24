Convenience store owner shot during Philadelphia robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a convenience store owner was shot in the chest and critically injured during a robbery in northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a man entered the 7-Eleven in the Bustleton neighborhood shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday with a handgun and demanded money. When the 46-year-old cashier struggled to open the register, police say the robber went behind the counter and began to assault her.

Police say the 48-year-old business owner then came from the freezer area in the rear of the store and was shot at least once in the chest.

The robber fled with the cash drawer and an unknown amount of money. The victim was taken to Aria Jefferson Health Torresdale and listed in critical condition. Northeast detectives are seeking surveillance images from surrounding businesses.

___

This story has been corrected to note that the victim was the store owner, not clerk, and was 48 rather than 49, and was shot at least once rather than twice.