Contract employee agrees to pay $124K for fraud allegations

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — An executive with a Hanford Nuclear Reservation private contractor has been accused of taking more than $40,000 in illegal kickbacks.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Richard Olsen, vice president of finance for Mission Support Alliance, has agreed to pay about triple that amount, $124,440, to the federal government to settle civil allegations of accepting kickbacks from Lockheed Martin Corp.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that Mission Support Alliance, once owned by Lockheed, provides a variety of information technology services at the Hanford site.

As part of the settlement, Olsen agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

But his attorney says he did not admit any wrongdoing in connection with the investigation.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and now is engaged in cleaning up the waste.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com