Ex-financial manager gets 7 years for boat yard embezzling

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man who admitted embezzling $815,000 from the Maine boat yard where he worked as a financial manager has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

The Bangor Daily News reports 51-year-old Steven Nygren, former chief financial officer of Brooklin Boat Yard, also was sentenced Friday to five years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution.

Nygren, of Salem, Massachusetts, admitted embezzling the money over 16 months in 2014 and 2015.

Court documents say he used the funds to maintain a general store and pay for his daughter's wedding. Prosecutors also say Nygren also charged over $60,000 to a company credit card for sports events and his general store.

U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock says he sought "some glimmer of goodness" in Nygren, but couldn't find it.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com