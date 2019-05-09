Connecticut veterinarian facing animal cruelty charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut veterinarian authorities say killed or harmed animals he was supposed to be caring for is facing animal cruelty and larceny charges.

The Connecticut Post reports that 74-year-old Amr Wasfi, a veterinarian at Black Rock Animal Hospital in Bridgeport, was arraigned Wednesday. He did not enter a plea.

The case was continued until next month at the request of Wasfi's lawyer, John Gulash, who said he needed more time to examine the evidence.

Wasfi is free on $10,000 bond.

Gulash and Wasfi declined comment as they left the courthouse.

Authorities say Wasfi, of Derby, squeezed a 4-month-old kitten to death that was supposed to be spayed, and performed unnecessary surgery on a dog that had been diagnosed with a sprain.

