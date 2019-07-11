Connecticut man sentenced for possessing illegal ammunition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who possessed ammunition illegally has been sentenced to 17 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Ronnell Rogers was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in April to one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was deemed to have already served the prison time.

Police say they encountered Rogers while in his car and was asked to exit the vehicle and handcuffed. Police found a loaded firearm with an altered serial number prompting Rogers to run.

Officers apprehended him and found a .45 caliber round in his pocket and crack cocaine concealed in his underwear.

Authorities say Rogers' criminal history includes felony convictions for firearm, larceny and risk of injury offenses.

Rogers' lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.