Connecticut man gets 25 years in prison for killing wife

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who used a wet towel to suffocate his wife, fled with his 6-year-old daughter, and abandoned the girl in a New York City bus depot, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 35-year-old Elmer Gomez Ruano apologized to the judge at his sentencing hearing Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in January to murder in the November 2016 killing of Donicia Bautista-Cano in their Stamford apartment.

The couple had been having marital problems, but had reconciled and had just started living together again two days before the killing.

Gomez Ruano had faced 60 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Prosecutors say their daughter was asleep at the time of the killing and he took her with him as he fled authorities.

