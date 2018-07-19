Connecticut man gets 25 years for strangling girlfriend

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to strangling his longtime girlfriend even though he maintains he doesn't remember doing it has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 48-year-old Bertony Thompson, of Norwalk, was sentenced Wednesday. He unexpectedly pleaded guilty in April to murder during jury selection for his trial rather than risk a 60-year sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Jacalyn Silverman's death on September 2014 was neither quick nor painless, and there was no real reason or motive for the strangulation. They say Thompson had consumed a large amount of alcohol.

Thompson did not address Silverman's daughters in court but his lawyers said he was remorseful.

